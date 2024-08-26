Liverpool’s Arne Slot achieved something against Brentford that Jurgen Klopp failed to do

Arne Slot made a bit of Liverpool history on Sunday as his team defeated Brentford to continue their 100 per cent start to the season making the Dutch coach the first Reds boss ever to win his opening two Premier League games.

The new Liverpool boss already made history against Ipswich Town by becoming the first Liverpool coach to win his opening Premier League game in the 21st century and he has now doubled up on this, reports talkSPORT.

It is the exact start Slot would have wanted at Anfield having arrived at Liverpool this summer from Feyenoord to replace the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

The role at the Merseyside club was always going to be a tough one in the aftermath of the German coach’s departure but even he couldn’t win his opening two games of his Liverpool reign with both ending in draws.

Although Slot has inherited a much stronger team than his predecessor, the achievement is still a notable one as the Dutch coach needed to get off to a good start.

How have Liverpool looked under Arne Slot?

Although it is much too early to say whether Liverpool will be successful this season under Slot, the Reds have looked good so far under the Dutch coach.

The 45-year-old’s team have controlled both games they have played so far and compared to Klopp, that is something the former Feyenoord boss seems to have prioritised during the opening phase of his Anfield reign as Liverpool have been more of a possession-based team, although they still play with intensity.

The players at Liverpool seem to be taking on board Slot’s message and his team will only get better as the campaign progresses.