Arsenal forward pushing for Crystal Palace transfer before Friday’s 11pm deadline

Arsenal are working to offload Eddie Nketiah before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners striker came within touching distance of joining Nottingham Forest before a deal collapsed at the final hour.

Still set to be sold within the next four days, Nketiah is now pushing for a move to Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old is keen to join Olivier Glasner’s side, where he will play a much more important role.

Set to be one of the window’s latest movers, Nketiah’s proposed switch to Selhurst Park could cost as much as £30 million. As per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the striker has already agreed personal terms with the Eagles.

? Arsenal expected to accept offer from Crystal Palace to sign Eddie Nketiah. Bid worth £25m + £5m adds – similar to deal Nottingham Forest had in place. #CPFC / #AFC in direct talks & no issue anticipated on personal terms for 25yo striker @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RA68DtAM2W — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 26, 2024

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first team in 2019, Nketiah, who won his first senior England cap last year, has scored 38 goals and registered seven assists in 168 games in all competitions.