Arsenal given hope of signing attacker as his move to European giants has stalled

Arsenal have made a strong start to their Premier League season with two 2-0 wins against Wolves and Aston Villa.

The Gunners have started the new season just like they ended the last season, in fine form.

With just four days left in the transfer window to shut down, the fans are expecting the club to make a late move to further strengthen their squad and challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

One of the players Arsenal have been linked to this summer is Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian, who looked certain to join Paris Saint-Germain at one stage, is being monitored by Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Gunners have received a major boost after his move to the French champions has stalled.

As per TBR Football, the North Londoners hold an interest in the player who scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season.

Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided the latest update on the future of Lookman.

He wrote:

“Ademola Lookman, still very keen to join Paris Saint-Germain as PSG is currently his first choice.

“26 y/o versatile striker waiting for decisions. But a possible deal currently stalling as there’s no club-to-club agreement and Paris currently not willing to pay the demanded amounts.

“Therefore, PSG deal currently unlikely. Arsenal and other top clubs, still monitoring Lookman‘s situation. Wait and see.”

🚨🔵 Ademola #Lookman, still very keen to join Paris Saint-Germain as #PSG is currently his first choice. 26 y/o versatile striker waiting for decisions. But a possible deal currently stalling as there’s no club-to-club agreement and Paris currently not willing to pay the… pic.twitter.com/XqScVmvdg4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 25, 2024

Arsenal need an attacking addition to their squad

Arsenal have signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori this summer but a move for Lookman could give their attack a new dimension this season.

The player has a brilliant record of scoring goals from wide position and he could be the ideal late addition to the Arsenal squad.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury issues have troubled Arteta’s team regularly while Gabriel Martinelli’s poor form since last season must be giving the manager a headache.

Lookman can be the solution to those problems but it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants are willing to make a late move for him or not.