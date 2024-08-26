Arsenal and Man City contemplating last minute approaches for Premier League striker

Brentford are on the verge of losing Ivan Toney and have identified Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson as the perfect replacement. The Bees will reportedly face strong competition for the Irishman’s signature though.

Although Ferguson, 19, is very much a part of Fabian Hurzeler’s plans, Brighton’s history of selling key players could see them forced to consider late offers for their talented striker.

And in addition to Brentford, according to Football Transfers, Ferguson is also high on Arsenal and Manchester City’s shortlist.

Both clubs are on the lookout for an outright number nine.

Arsenal and Man City monitoring Evan Ferguson ahead of Deadline Day

Arsenal are looking to provide Kai Havertz with some much-needed competition as Gabriel Jesus continues to be plagued by injuries, and Manchester City have yet to replace Julian Alvarez following the Argentine’s recent £82 million move to Atletico Madrid.

Signing Ferguson, even at this stage in the window, won’t be easy, nor cheap, though. The Seagulls, owned by Tony Bloom, value the 19-year-old as high as £70 million and are unlikely to consider offers for less.

Both Arsenal and City would prefer a loan deal and then reassess the striker’s asking price next summer — this seems an unlikely outcome though — the striker still has five years left on his deal so Brighton are under absolutely no pressure to sell.

Nevertheless, still with four days left before Friday night’s transfer deadline, anything can happen, and Ferguson making a late move to one of the Premier League’s two title favourites wouldn’t be the strangest thing to happen in the history of football transfers.