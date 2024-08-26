Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Reiss Nelson leave the club if a suitable offer is made before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners do not want to lose the 24-year-old but understand he is desperate to play more than he has been under Mikel Arteta.

Despite being introduced as a late substitute during the Londoners’ recent 2-0 win against Aston Villa, Nelson has started just once in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Arsenal to consider late Reiss Nelson sale

And the winger’s lack of playing time is the main contributor to his desire to move on in search of a new challenge. West Ham and Crystal Palace were among the playmaker’s admirers earlier in the window, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Gunners will reconsider their stance if another offer comes in before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Although it isn’t known exactly how much the Londoners will want in exchange for Nelson, the fact he is valued at around £15 million (TM) suggests he could be a realistic and attainable option for many top-flight clubs.

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first-team in 2019, Nelson, who first joined the club when he was eight years old, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 90 games in all competitions.