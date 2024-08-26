Atletico Madrid are exploring a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes on a season long loan deal according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

City have been quiet in the transfer window with Brazilian winger Savio arriving at the club, whilst Ilkay Gundogan made a shock return to the Etihad after just one year with Barcelona.

There’s a possibility City could be active in the final days of the window in regards to both incomings and outgoings, although it does appear Pep Guardiola is quite content with his squad.

Atletico Madrid explore deal for Nunes

Kalvin Phillips has joined newly promoted Ipswich on loan for the season but he might not be only midfielder leaving City this summer.

Ornstein has reported that Atletico are exploring a season long loan move for Nunes, although City are to receive any offers for the former Wolves man.

He took to X.com and said:

“Atletico Madrid exploring deal to sign Matheus Nunes on season-long loan from Man City before transfer window closes. #MCFC yet to receive offers or make decision on 25yo midfielder’s availability, but #Atleti interested in Portugal int’l @TheAthleticFC.”

Nunes joined the Premier League Champions last summer in deal worth £53.2m from Wolves but the Portugal international has struggled for game time at the Etihad.

The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances for the club, scoring five goals, but appears to be quite a way down the pecking order.

Nunes didn’t feature in the opening game against Chelsea and played one minute in the win against Ipswich at the weekend.

A temporary move away could be a good option given game time is likely to be limited at City, and he could become the second midfielder to join the La Liga side from the Premier League after Conor Gallagher.

City and Atletico have already done business this summer with Julian Alvarez joining the Spanish outfit and it’s thought the clubs have a good working relationship.