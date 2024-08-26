Barcelona have reportedly made a late approach to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a wonderful campaign last season. Playing a huge part in Xabi Alonso’s double-winning season, the former Hamburger centre-back featured in a total of 48 games, across all competitions.

The Germany international is unwilling to extend his contract though. His deal expires next year and this has forced Leverkusen to make him available for transfer this summer.

Set to leave the BayerArena before Friday night’s transfer deadline, Tah has been a long-term target for Bayern Munich. Despite ongoing talks though, the Bavarians have so far failed to reach an agreement with their rivals.

Barcelona join race to sign Jonathan Tah

And according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Tah has now emerged as a realistic option for La Liga giants Barcelona.

Interestingly, Hansi Flick is familiar with the Bayer Leverkusen defender from his two years in charge of the German national team but after playing him in just two international friendlies, it comes as a surprise to learn he could bring him to the Nou Camp.

Nevertheless, with Tah’s future now even less certain, the player must make a decision on where he wants his next challenge to be — continue in Germany with Bayern and try to win back-to-back Bundesliga titles, or move abroad and test himself in La Liga.