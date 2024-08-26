Manchester United have just four days left to sell Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are actively working to offload the troublesome 24-year-old.

A public falling out with Erik Ten Hag last season saw the former Manchester City starlet granted permission to re-join Borussia Dortmund on loan.

And despite being reintegrated back into the first-team during United’s pre-season tour of the United States, Sancho has no place in Ten Hag’s long-term plans, and will therefore be allowed to leave this summer, should a suitable offer be made.

Already on the shortlists of Chelsea and Juventus, Sancho’s agents are working hard to find their star client his next club, but have so far failed to reach an agreement.

Bayern Munich enter Jadon Sancho transfer race

And according to a recent report from HITC, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich have become the latest side to express an interest in signing the English winger.

Bayern have a recent history of luring Premier League talent away from England having already signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier from Spurs, and the Bavarians could complete three English imports if Kompany gets his way.

There is still a lot to be worked out in the future of Sancho before Friday night’s transfer deadline. Borussia Dortmund, although unable to sign the winger permanently, remain interest in offering him another loan — something United may be forced to consider should the aforementioned teams fail to make a concrete offer before Deadline Day.

During his three years at Old Trafford, Sancho, who was signed for a reported £73 million by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has scored just 12 goals in 83 games in all competitions.