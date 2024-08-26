Serie A side want to sign Arsenal defender on loan-to-buy transfer

Bologna and Arsenal have already done business once in this transfer window, and according to recent reports, could be set for another exchange.

The Gunners signed Riccardo Calafiori earlier in the window for a reported £42 million but the Serie A club remain on the lookout for the Italian’s replacement.

With just four days left before Friday night’s deadline, time is against Bologna. Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba has been touted as Calafiori’s successor but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Bologna and Arsenal could do business for second time this summer

And according to a recent report from Calciomercato, another name on Bologna’s list is Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior. The 24-year-old has failed to become a regular for Mikel Arteta since his transfer from Spezia, and could now be moved on.

The Gunners are undecided on what kind of a deal they want for the Poland international though.

Bologna prefer a loan with an option to buy transfer but it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will sanction such a deal considering they paid a reported £20 million for him just 18 months ago.

During his time at the Emirates, Kiwior, who has four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to five goals in 38 games in all competitions.