Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is set to complete a move to Championship side Burnley according to Fabrizio Romano.

United are expected to be busy in the last few days of the window with both incomings and outgoings as they look to finalise Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Scott McTominay could be on his way to Napoli after the Italian side agreed a fee with United, but he’s not the only midfielder who’s set to leave the club.

Hannibal set to complete Burnley

United are still looking to add to their options in midfield and are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Paris Saint German for Manuel Ugarte.

However, Romano has reported that Hannibal is set to leave the club and complete a switch to Burnley.

The move was expected to be a loan with an obligation to buy, but Romano has now stated it’s a permanent deal.

He took to X.com and said:

“Hannibal Mejbri completes medical today at Burnley and joins on permanent deal instead of loan with obligation to buy. Man United requested change as funds will be received earlier and deal will also include a sell-on clause. Here we go!”

The Tunisia international joined United’s youth set-up from French side Monaco in 2019 and made 13 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

Hannibal has had several loan spells during his time with the Red Devils and spent the 2022/2023 season with Birmingham City and spent the second half of last season with La Liga side Seville.

His time in La Liga didn’t go to plan and Hannibal only made six appearances whilst Seville didn’t take up their €20m option to buy.

The Tunisian becomes the latest in a long line of departures from Old Trafford this summer which includes the likes of Mason Greenwood, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A move to Burnley could see the midfielder come up against his former club next season with the Clarets one of the favourites to win promotion from the Championship.