Player sold by Leeds this summer admits he has made a “step up” in his career

Charlie Cresswell believes his transfer from Leeds United to Toulouse is a “step up”.

The 22-year-old made the move from Elland Road to France earlier this summer in a deal worth around £4 million.

And starting life at his new club well, the young defender, who has already featured in two games, has earned the praise of local media who believe the youngster is “showing great promise”.

Speaking recently about his decision to leave Leeds, Cresswell said: “It’s a step up from the league that I had been playing in. I’m adapting and enjoying every minute.

“The difference in terms of atmosphere? The crowd are allowed to drink alcohol here, it’s very loud. It’s great.”

Cresswell’s move to Toulouse saw him pen a four-year deal.