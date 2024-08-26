Chelsea consider swap deal of unwanted wingers with rivals Man United

Chelsea want to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues are set to compete with Italian giants Juventus for the signature of the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho is available for a transfer this summer as the winger is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Despite patching up his differences with Man United manager Erik ten Hag, the winger is not a part of the manager’s plans at the club and they are looking to part ways with him this summer.

Juventus are considered the favourites to sign Sancho at the moment, with the Italian club exploring a loan move with an obligation to buy.

Chelsea are interested in a swap deal with their Premier League rivals Man United.

They want to add Raheem Sterling, who is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, in a swap deal to sign the Man United player.

Sterling is one of the many players the Blues are looking to sell before the end of the transfer window.

The former Manchester City man has been told by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca that he is not a part of his plans and he should look for a new club.

Maresca has dropped him from the squad and told him he will not be selected and if he wants playing time then he should leave the club.

Chelsea’s interest in Sancho is genuine but it remains to be seen if Man United are ready to sign Sterling, who has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could also offer one of their defenders to Man United

As per Telegraph, the Blues could also offer Ben Chilwell to Man United as part of the deal to bring Sancho to the club.

Both Sancho and Sterling need a fresh start in their career after struggling at their respective clubs.

Their lack of football has seen them get dropped from the England squad and their future looks dark at the moment.

A move away from their clubs could help them revive their career, which is currently struggling a lot.