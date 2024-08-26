One of Unai Emery’s new signings at the club faces an uncertain future at Villa Park after the manager lost trust in him.

They have been active this summer in bringing new players to the club to increase the depth and the quality of the squad, with Aston Villa preparing to play in the Champions League this season.

Enzo Barrenechea, who joined the club this summer in a deal that took Douglas Luiz to Juventus, has lost the trust of the manager and he could be heading out of the club after joining just a few weeks ago.

According to Calciomercato, Lazio are interested in signing the midfielder and Villa have no objection in letting him leave the club.

Lazio are looking to make additions to their midfield this summer and they are considering a loan move for Barrenechea, with an option to buy clause included in the deal.

Samuel Iling-Junior is also likely to leave the club to join Bologna in a loan move this summer.

The deal to sign these two midfielders by allowing Luiz to leave the club to join Juventus has worked against Aston Villa, as things stand at the moment.

Villa have still too many options in the midfield though and both these players were expected to be back up options throughout the season.