Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the final year of his Everton contract, and after showing no indication he wants to renew, could be offloaded in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been at Goodison Park since 2016 when he completed a move from Sheffield United.

But after eight long years in Merseyside, the English forward is nearing the end of his Everton chapter.

Everton forced to consider late Dominic Calvert-Lewin offers

Rumoured to be a late transfer target for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, Calvert-Lewin is expected to be one of the window’s late movers, and should that happen, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Toffees will have no choice but to accept an offer.

Strapped for cash and running the risk of losing one of their best players for free from the New Year, Everton have just four days left to secure a fee for their number nine.

Failure to offload the striker before Friday night’s deadline will see Calvert-Lewin eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from 1st January 2025.

During his time with the Toffees, Calvert-Lewin, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has scored 68 goals in 249 games all competitions.