Leeds planning last-gasp deal for midfielder after Manor Solomon transfer

FC Koln’s managing director has spoken out amid Dejan Ljubicic’s transfer links to Leeds United.

The Koln midfielder netted a brace during his side’s 5-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig last weekend, and following what was a solid performance from the 26-year-old, Leeds United are reportedly preparing to make “a lucrative offer”.

And reacting to those reports in Germany, managing director Christian Keller has played down speculation his side’s midfielder could be set for a Championship move.

“It is normal that there are rumours at the end of a transfer phase,” he said.

If Leeds really are serious about signing Austria’s Ljubicic, they must act quickly. There are just four days left before Friday’s transfer deadline, and as the Whites experienced with Daniel James in 2019, leaving a deal to the very last minute can sometimes end in disappointment.