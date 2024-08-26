Leeds transfer deal could collapse in last minute after medical

Leeds United are interested in signing Manor Soloman from Tottenham this summer and at one stage, the transfer looked like a certainty.

However, the move is now in jeopardy after the latest update was revealed.

The Whites have had an eventful summer after failing to win promotion to the Premier League.

They had to let go some of their most important players this summer including the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray.

With just a few days left in the transfer window to shut down now, they are looking to make new additions to their squad.

They have a good relationship with Tottenham having done deals with them for the transfers of Gray and Joe Rodon before.

But the move for Solomon is now facing uncertainty despite the player already having a medical examination at Leeds.

The two clubs have failed to agree on a fee for the player, as revealed by journalist Shay Lugassi.

With the player leaving the club in a loan move, the disagreement regarding the finances would be related to the player’s wages and upfront fee.

