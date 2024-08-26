Liverpool boss Arne Slot addresses Trent Alexander-Arnold frustration after substitution

Liverpool boss Arne Slot substituted right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold during the match against Brentford, which highly disappointed the English defender.

The Reds have started their season with two wins in two matches and the post Jurgen Klopp era is off to a perfect start.

Liverpool have beaten Ipswich Town and Brentford in their first two matches of the season.

Slot decided to take off right-back Alexander-Arnold in the match against Brentford and that decision did not go down well with the English star.

The Liverpool manager had to explain his decision to the player by going towards him on the bench, with Alexander-Arnold looking upset and showing his frustration.

Slot has explained his decision after the match and revealed the reason behind taking off his defender.

In his post match interview, he said, as quoted by GOAL:

“I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made.

“Trent came back from the national team, where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot and then he didn’t. He had a few weeks off, came back and it is only his third game and we have to take care of him. We need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games. The good thing for me is that I have a very good backup as well with Conor, that means we are taking care of Trent, but he played a good game.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an uncertain future at Liverpool

The right-back has entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Reds should sort out his contract situation as soon as possible.

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move to Champions League winners Real Madrid.

However, he has no intention to leave his boyhood club any time soon and wants to continue his journey at the Merseyside club.

The defender over reacted and got emotional after Slot took him off when there was no need for it.

It creates unnecessary drama around the club and takes the attention away from the brilliant start the new manager has made this season.