Liverpool have discussed late move for £70m rated Premier League player

Liverpool fans are still waiting for their club to make their first signing of the summer transfer window.

That could change soon as they remain active in making decision over whether to bring fresh faces to the club or not.

With just four days remaining in the transfer window to shut down, the Reds have to decide soon and act over it.

They have been rejected by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi while a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon failed to materialise.

However, according to Teamtalk, Liverpool have disccussed about signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

They could hijack Newcastle United’s move to sign the English defender late in the transfer window.

The Magpies have seen four bids get rejected for the former Chelsea defender but they remain confident to sign Guehi.

Now Liverpool have entered the race to sign him as they look for a long term Virgil Van Dijk replacement at the club.

The Dutch defender has entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Reds are preparing for life without him.

Palace are demanding close to £70m for the centre-back, which would be around the same figure that Liverpool paid to sign Van Dijk from Southampton.

A centre-back is needed at Anfield considering how the Liverpool defense leaked goals last season.

Liverpool need a new defender in their squad

After Joel Matip left the club this summer following the expiry of his contract, a new defender was desperately needed.

Despite the club having Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate, a reliable presence is needed at the back alongside Van Dijk.

Guehi would be ideal for the Reds but they will have to act quickly on their interest as the transfer window closes on 30th August.

The big move for Guehi is not far away, considering the level of interest clubs are showing in signing him.