Napoli’s plan for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is bad news for Liverpool

Liverpool have been told how much a future deal to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will cost.

Although the Reds are well-stocked in the left-wing department, Arne Slot is rumoured to be a huge admirer of the Georgian attacker.

The chances of the Reds reaching an agreement with Napoli this summer are remote though.

Speaking recently about the 23-year-old’s situation, which continues to see him linked with a sensational move to Anfield, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, said: “I have nothing. Zero confirmation on Kvaratskhelia and Liverpool. Napoli have always been clear.

“They trust him and want to continue with him under Antonio Conte. Napoli position on Kvaratskhelia is very clear. There is nothing ongoing with Liverpool at this point.”

And echoing Romano’s information, a recent report from HITC claims Liverpool’s proposed move for Kvaratskhelia is only likely to materialise further down the line but even then, he would cost an eye-watering amount.

The Georgia international still has three years left on his contract at the Diego Maradona Stadium but his deal does not include a release clause. And similarly to how the Italians convinced Victor Osimhen to renew his deal last year, Napoli’s decision-makers are preparing to offer Kvaratskhelia fresh terms but with a release clause included, and that figure is set to be at least £100 million.

So for Liverpool to sign the talented 23-year-old, they must be prepared to break the bank because there is little chance of Napoli negotiating a deal anytime soon.

During his two years in Naples, Kvaratskhelia, who played a key role in his side winning the 2022-23 Serie A title, has been directly involved in over 50 goals in 91 appearances in all competitions.