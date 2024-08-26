Liverpool have made an initial approach for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have won their first two Premier League games under new manager Arne Slot, but things have been quiet in the transfer market.

However, the Anfield outfit have now agreed a deal with Valencia for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and it appears they are exploring other options in the final days of the window.

Liverpool make Chiesa contact

Liverpool are blessed with a plethora of options in the forward areas with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, but they could be looking to add to their ranks.

Romano has reported that the Reds have made an initial approach for Chiesa and are exploring the conditions of the deal.

He took to X.com and said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool make initial approach for Federico Chiesa as possible option for final days. Chiesa, available on the market as Juve want to find a solution and #LFC made contact today. Liverpool exploring conditions of the deal as Chiesa would be keen on PL move.”

Chiesa isn’t part of the Juventus project and they are seeking solutions for the Italy international before the window closes on Friday.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus on an initial loan in 2020 from Fiorentina before the deal was made permanent in 2022.

He’s made made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 23 assists, but it’s highly unlikely he will appear again for the Italian giants.

The Italian shone for his country in their victorious Euro 2021 campaign but his stock has somewhat fallen since then following a serious knee injury in the 21/22 campaign and whilst he’s still performed to a good level he hasn’t hit the form he had pre-injury.

Chiesa was recently linked with a move to Barcelona but it appears he could make the switch to the Premier League.

With just one year left on his current deal he’s unlikely to command a huge transfer fee and at 26 he’s of an age where he can still improve and offer something on the pitch.

If Liverpool were to pursue a move then it would certainly be one of those potential low risk high reward type of moves and Chiesa would add a different option to Slot’s attack.