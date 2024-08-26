Liverpool want to sign a style of player this week that both Man City and Arsenal have

Liverpool are yet to sign a new player during the current transfer window and with one week remaining, the Reds have identified two areas they would like to strengthen.

Arne Slot inherited a very strong squad from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp and making it better has not been an easy task.

The Merseyside club identified Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a player who could do exactly this but their pursuit of the Spaniard went nowhere as the midfielder opted to remain in La Liga for another season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool still want to add a number six to their squad before the summer transfer window shuts, while Slot would also like a left-sided centre-back who can provide cover for Virgil Van Dijk and also operate at left-back.

This is a role that has been seen at both Man City and Arsenal with Pep Guardiola using Josko Gvardiol in this way, while Mikel Arteta has just signed Riccardo Calafiori for the same task.

Although Liverpool would like to get this profile of player in through the door this week, the report states that the Reds are prepared to wait until January or even next summer for the right player to come along.

Liverpool’s Arne Slot is under no pressure to sign players

Slot is in a blessed position at Liverpool as the Dutch coach is under no pressure to sign a player this week due to the strength of his squad. Although the 45-year-old would like another centre-back and defensive midfielder, the Merseyside club can wait until the right man comes along.

The Premer League giants have made the perfect start to their season with two wins and two clean sheets, with a trip to Old Trafford up next for Slot and his team.

It will be interesting to see if the Dutch coach will have a new player in his squad by then as the Reds ponder over whether to bring someone in this week.