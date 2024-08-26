“Liverpool are working” – Fabrizio Romano drops update on new player Arne Slot wants

Arne Slot is off to a perfect start at Liverpool after winning the first two matches of the season.

The Reds beat both Ipswich Town and Brentford 2-0 to give the new manager the ideal start to his life in the Premier League.

Off the pitch, it is not looking promising for Liverpool in terms of new signings.

They have still not made a new signing this summer and they are the only team in the top five European leagues not to make a new addition to their squad.

It could change soon with the Reds keen on a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are still working on a deal to sign the Georgian goalkeeper and they have a meeting scheduled today to make the transfer.

“It’s still a really concrete possibility because Liverpool are working on it,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.

“There will be a new meeting on Monday, so tomorrow [Monday] could be an important day to try and close the deal for Mamardashvili. I’ve already told you there’s an agreement on the deal…”

“I can tell you, talking to sources, I can feel optimism to get the deal done.”

Liverpool have already suffered a major setback in the transfer market when Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have only four days left to make a new signing

Arne Slot desperately needed a new number 6 and he had identified the Spaniard as his first signing but the player rejected a move in the last minute.

The Reds cannot afford to suffer another heartbreak in the transfer window. With only four days remaining, they cannot waste any more time if they are genuinely interested in signing new players.

Despite the new manager stating that he is happy with his squad, his team needs a few additions to compete against Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.