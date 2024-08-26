Worry for Man United as 23-year-old’s transfer set to go down to wire

Manchester United could be forced to wait until the final hour to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old Uruguay international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for the majority of the summer transfer window.

However, despite recently reaching an agreement with Napoli to sell Scott McTominay, the Red Devils have failed to make progress in their negotiations to bring Ugarte the other way.

Manuel Ugarte to Man United set to go the distance

And according to a recent report from Football Transfers, the 20-time English league winners may not complete a deal for the highly-rated midfielder until Friday.

The outlet claims to have spoken to an unnamed source who said United’s move for Ugarte is “definitely not close” with the saga expected to go down to the wire.

Although the Red Devils have been linked with multiple midfielders, it seems all eggs are very much in the Ugarte basket, so fans, who witnessed their side suffer a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Brighton last weekend, will be desperate for an agreement to be reached sooner rather than later.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to value the 23-year-old South American at £51 million — the same fee they paid Sporting Lisbon for him just 12 months ago.

During his first, and potentially, last, season at the Parc des Prince, Ugarte, who has four years left on his contract, has registered three assists in 37 games in all competitions.