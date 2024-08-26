Man United refuse to sign midfielder who is ‘dreaming’ of Old Trafford move

Manchester United’s transfer business is almost done with only the signing of a midfielder remaining.

The Red Devils have addressed their attacking and defensive issues this summer with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

They are now edging closer to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has been their primary transfer target all summer.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for a number of midfielders, one of them being Sofyan Amrabat, who joined the club on loan last season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Man United are not willing to meet the price tag set by Fiorentina to sign Amrabat this summer.

The Italian club are demanding €15m (£12.7m) for the Moroccan international but the Red Devils have no intention of meeting that price tag.

Amrabat failed to make a huge impression at Old Trafford since joining the club last summer.

He struggled to cement his place in the starting line up and was mostly used as a substitute, until the latter stage of the season when he helped the club win the FA Cup against arch rivals Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the midfielder’s ability to play in a number of different positions, but even that has not forced him to make a permanent move for the midfielder.

Man United have no intention of signing Sofyan Amrabat

The player is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Old Trafford again but this time it looks like his wish will not be granted, as per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

It looks like the midfielder’s future is at Fiorentina after he was re-integrated into the side and played both their Serie A matches this season.

Man United’s refusal to meet a modest asking price for the midfielder shows that they are happy with their midfield options at the moment and they are close to completing the signing of Ugarte from PSG.