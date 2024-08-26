Manchester City willing to listen to offers for £53 million flop

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to sell Matheus Nunes before the summer transfer window’s deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Pep Guardiola’s decision to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan could lead to Nunes, 25, being cut.

Gundogan, 33, returned to the Etihad last week after being allowed to leave Barcelona after just one year at the Nou Camp. City’s eagerness to bring the 33-year-old back to England is now expected to impact Nunes’ future at the club.

Manchester City willing to sell Matheus Nunes

The Portuguese midfielder joined the six-time league champions last summer from Wolves in a deal worth a reported £53 million. However, after starting just nine Premier League games last season, the 25-year-old has struggled to become one of Guardiola’s regulars.

It is believed that City’s decision makers are asking for £40 million in exchange for the former Wolves midfielder. Nunes’ contract, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £130,000-per week, runs until 2028.

During his first, and potentially, last, season at the Etihad, Nunes, who has 16 international caps to his name, has registered five assists in 31 games in all competitions.