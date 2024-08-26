Marc Guehi’s future is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours after Crystal Palace and Newcastle held further talks for the England international according to reports.

The Magpies have identified the 24-year-old as their main summer target but have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Palace.

Newcastle have had four offers rejected for the centre back with the Eagles said to value Guehi in the region of £65-£70m and Eddie Howe’s side have yet to return with a new offer after their latest bid was rejected.

Guehi future to be decided in 48 hours

It’s been a quiet window for the Magpies who have four points from their opening two Premier League matches and they are yet to make what would be described as a statement signing.

However, following weeks of negotiations Mail Sport’s Sami Mokbel has provided a major update on the future of Guehi.

Mokbel has reported that Guehi’s future is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours and there’s a significant chance Newcastle’s next formal offer gets accepted.

He took to X.com and said:

“Marc Guehi’s future set to be resolved in the next 48 hours following more talks between Crystal Palace and Newcastle. Significant chance now the next formal offer is accepted. More on @MailSport.”

Guehi, who joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021 shone for England at Euro 2024 and his performances have caught the eye of other clubs.

There were links with a move to Liverpool but it appears Guehi will either join Newcastle or remain at Palace where he’s under contract until 2026.

Guehi has made 113 appearances for the Eagles and if he departs Chelsea will be due 20% of the fee after they inserted a sell on clause in the deal which took him to Palace.

Losing Guehi this late in the window following the departure of Joachim Andersen would leave Palace facing a race against the clock to bring in replacements for their first choice centre back pairing of last season.