Napoli agree deal with surprise club to sell Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

Chelsea face a race against time to sign a new striker as only four days are left for the transfer window to shut down.

They have been linked with a move for Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen all summer.

Particularly after selling Romelu Lukaku to Napoli in a separate deal, it looked like they will be able to agree a deal with the Italian club to sign Osimhen.

The Blues have struggled to reach an agreement for the signing of the Nigerian attacker, who is keen to leave the Serie A club this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a new club has entered the race to sign Osimhen and moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Romano wrote on his X account:

“Al Ahli have submitted initial bid to Napoli for Victor Osimhen for package in excess of €65m.

“Napoli are prepared to let him go but NO agreement between Nigerian striker and Al Ahli so far.

“Deal still far on player side, Osimhen will consider options + not open to loan.”

Napoli are ready to allow him to leave the club and join Al-Ahli but the striker is still considering his options.

With the signing of Lukaku, it is clear that new Napoli manager Antonio Conte is ready to start the season with the Belgian attacker as his first choice.

Osimhen’s future needs to be resolved soon and if Chelsea are serious with their interest in the player, they need to act fast.

In another update by Romano, the journalist has revealed that Osimhen has not reached an agreement with Al-Ahli and the player wants a big salary package.

Victor Osimhen should wait for a move to Chelsea

With Napoli and Al-Ahli agreeing for the transfer, it looks like it is only a matter of time before the striker takes his decision.

A move to Chelsea would be much better for him as he will still be playing football at the highest level and in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Opportunities to play in the Middle East will come again for him but at this moment, he should be ambitious enough to play football in Europe.