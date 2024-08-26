Newcastle open talks for loan-to-buy deal for 6′ 6″ Englishman

Newcastle United have reportedly reopened talks with Burnley to sign goalkeeper James Trafford.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, who claims the Magpies are keen to bring in the former England under-21 international before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 21-year-old and tried to sign him earlier in the window.

However, rejecting the Geordies’ £15 million offer, Burnley are hoping to receive double that figure in the window’s final four days.

And Newcastle seem willing to meet the Clarets’ demands.

For Trafford, he is expected to join the Magpies on a season-long loan with his proposed transfer also including an obligation to buy this time next year.