One of Leicester City’s transfer targets is pushing for a move to the newly promoted club this summer.

Leicester City are still in the market to make new signings with their squad severely depleted.

They need new additions this summer to cope with the difficult life in the Premier League and in order to avoid relegation this season, they need quality in their squad.

After losing key figures Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, they have faced a troubled time off the pitch and now is the time to make smart decisions.

Leicester are set to have talks with Genk to sign Bilal El Khannouss, after their offer of €15-20m was turned down.

The player has three years left in his current deal at the Belgian club and they are now waiting for the Premier League club to make an improved offer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the player has refused to train with the club after the sporting director of Genk refused to meet him and his entourage to discuss a move to Leicester City.

The Foxes have made their offer for the player which was rejected but now they could return with another offer.

Leicester City are set to return with another offer for the attacking midfielder, which will be in the region of €25m plus bonuses.