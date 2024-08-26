“Open to join” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal player wants move to London rivals

Arsenal attacker Eddie Nketiah is set for a move away from the club this summer but it remains to be seen which club he will join.

The striker is being sold by the Gunners as they want to raise funds and Nketiah is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium after not getting enough playing time.

The English striker is way down the pecking order at the club under Mikel Arteta, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard all ahead of him.

Nketiah has been linked with a move to Marseille and then Nottingham Forest previously.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a new club has entered the race to sign the 25-year-old striker.

Arsenal’s London rivals Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign the attacker and the player is open to join the South Londoners.

Romano wrote on X:

“Eddie Nketiah, open to join Crystal Palace as deal will depend on club to club agreement.

“Initial talks on personal terms taking place but there are more clubs keen, as situation is still open.

“Nketiah, fully expected to leave Arsenal in the final days.”

Nketiah needs a move away from Arsenal to make progress

The striker is expected to leave the club in the final few days of the transfer window.

Nketiah has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s two matches this season.

Last season, the striker scored five goals in ten starts in the Premier League, making a total of 27 appearances in the competition.

Palace need reinforcement to the squad after losing Joachim Andersen, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.

It is a great opportunity for Nketiah to join a club where he will be given a starting role and will be able to develop his career further.