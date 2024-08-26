“One of the clubs to watch” – Fabrizio Romano drops update on Arsenal transfer plans

Arsenal are off to a brilliant start to their season after winning both their matches.

They have scored four goals in two games and conceded none, showing that their attack and defense are both solid, just like they were last season.

They have added David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori to their squad this summer, displaying their intention of strengthening their squad and competing for silverware.

Their transfer activity has not ended yet, with some of the players likely to leave the club soon.

Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah are most likely on their way out of the club for more playing time.

The Gunners could, however, sign another player before the transfer deadline, as revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal could consider signing a new attacker before the end of the transfer window, with a winger a real possibility.

“The intention of Arsenal remains to add one more offensive player. I don’t think it’s going to be a player like Nico Williams,” he said on his Playback channel.

“At the moment, this is described as unlikely as he intends to stay at Athletic Bilbao. But Arsenal will be one of the clubs to watch.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams would have been the ideal signing for the Gunners.

He is also being chased by Barcelona but it looks like the Euro 2024 winner is set to stay at his boyhood club this summer.

The Gunners would have to explore other options but signing a winger is what their squad needs.

They need a new right-winger who can act as a back up to Bukayo Saka. The English winger is the club’s only option for that position and he is often overused and not given enough rest.

It promises to be an exciting period for the Arsenal fans, who are ready to welcome new signing Mikel Merino at the club.