Atalanta have made an attempt to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah but the deal is difficult due to the finances involved according to reports.

Chelsea are set to be one of the busiest teams in the last few days of the window as they look to bring in a striker, but their main priority will be outgoings.

It’s been reported as many as seven players could leave the club before Friday’s deadline including Chalobah, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

Atalanta attempted to sign Chalobah

Chalobah, who came through the ranks at Chelsea has been told he’s no longer part of the club’s plans after he was left out of the squad for their pre-season tour of America.

The 25-year-old has four years left on his current deal after signing a new long term contract less than two years ago and has been training with a group away from the first team.

The Blues want to sell Chalobah this summer but so far there seemingly hasn’t been a lot of interest and his departure doesn’t appear to be any closer.

However, Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported that Europa League holders Atalanta made an attempt to sign Chalobah but the negotiations were difficult due to his salary and Chelsea’s valuation.

Chalobah was arguably Chelsea’s best centre back after he returned to the side having missed the first half of the campaign through injury and played a key role as the Blues finished last season strongly to secure a top six finish.

The academy graduate is well within his rights to turn down any moves that come in, although you would have to question whether it would be the right decision to remain at Chelsea in the attempt that he could force his way back into the first team squad.

Chelsea are thought to want around £25-£30m for Chalobah, who can play at centre back, right back and in defensive midfield, but they are in a race against time to find a solution.