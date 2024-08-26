Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76.

The former England manager became the first foreign manager to lead the men’s national team. He oversaw the Three Lions at three major tournaments between 2001 and 2006 and led the nation to three quarter-finals.

The Swede announced earlier in the year that “at best” he had one year left to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away,” his family said in a statement released on Monday.

“After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

“The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

“The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.”

During his management career, which spanned 41 years, Eriksson managed 12 domestic clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester City and Lazio.

He won 18 trophies including the 1999-00 Serie A title and Super Cup with Lazio.