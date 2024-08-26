“Tottenham want to” – Sky Sports reporter issues update on Ange Postecoglou’s plans

Towards the end of the transfer window, Tottenham are set to focus on offloading players who are not in manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season.

Spurs have strengthened their squad with the signings of Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Timo Werner this summer.

With the incomings most likely done, they are now ready to cut down their squad and sell players who are surplus to requirements at the club.

One such player is left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is being linked with a move away from the club, with La Liga giants Barcelona interested in his services.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided the latest update on Tottenham’s stance and what Barcelona are planning to do.

Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Sheth remarked:

“Yeah, potentially. I mean, whenever I hear that Barcelona are in for a player it’s always with a pinch of salt. They’re happy to let Ilkay Gundogan leave, because they’re wanting to reduce the wage bill, but also because they want to register Dani Olmo.

“With regards to Reguilon, they will try to do a deal on their terms rather than on Tottenham’s terms. Tottenham want to make a sale, that is 100% the case. Can Barcelona purchase him? We know he won’t cost that much, Barcelona will be well aware that he is a player Tottenham want to sell.”

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and since he is way down in the pecking order under Postecoglou, the North Londoners are interested in offloading him in the final few days of the transfer window.

Sergio Reguilon cannot get playing time at Tottenham

Reguilon has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club. The defender has spent time away on loan spells but none of those clubs have shown genuine interest in signing the player permanently.

The player and the club are both looking to part ways with each other and that would help the career of the player moving forward.

Reguilon needs to play regular football and that is something he will not get under Postecoglou at the Tottenham Stadium.