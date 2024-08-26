Troy Deeney attacks £32m Newcastle man for his Bournemouth performance

Former Premier League star Troy Deeney was less than impressed with Tino Livramento’s defending in Newcastle’s draw against Bournemouth.

The Magpies continued their unbeaten start to the season as they followed up their victory against Southampton with a 1-1 draw against the Cherries on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side were perhaps lucky to escape with a point after Bournemouth had a late header ruled out by VAR.

Deeney criticises Livramento

It’s been a quiet summer for Newcastle and they are yet to make what would be considered a marquee signing.

They have been pursuing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and reports have suggested his future will be decided in the next 48 hours.

Newcastle’s defending against Bournemouth wasn’t the best and is an area they could certainly do with reinforcing.

Following the game Deeney was critical of Livramento’s positioning, with the right back getting caught out for Bournemouth’s goal.

“Livramento is known for his pace,” he told Match of the Day 2.

“He’s very, very quick and very good going forward, but not once does he go ‘Right, I need to sprint to get back in’.

“That’s awful defending. If that was Harry Maguire, we’d hammer him.”

Livramento is set to be Newcastle’s first choice right back after Kieran Trippier made it clear he wishes to leave the club, but the 21-year-old has still got plenty to learn.

The England under-21 international arrived at Newcastle in a deal worth around £32m from Southampton last summer and made 35 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign.

Livramento came through the ranks at Chelsea and is very good going forward, but still needs to work on the defensive side of his game.

At just 21 years of age it’s expected there would be aspects of his game which he needs to improve and under Howe Livramento will hope to push his game to the next level and continue his development.