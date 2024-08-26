Victor Osimhen agent breaks silence amid Chelsea transfer links

Victor Osimhen’s agent has released a statement amid speculation surrounding his star client’s future.

The Nigerian forward has been one of this summer’s most heavily discussed players. Despite being under contract with Napoli, the striker has been linked with a late move to Chelsea.

There has also been speculation the 25-year-old could complete a sensational move to Saudi Arabia.

Victor Osimhen agent demands “respect” for Nigerian amid links to Chelsea

However, the forward’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has demanded his client, as well as Napoli, be shown “respect” in the ongoing saga which will see the striker continue in Europe.

“[Victor] Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions,” he wrote on X.

Victor Osimhen remains heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

“As I said, it is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is need respect and balance.”

Chelsea’s pursuit of Osimhen dates back at least 12 months. The Blues are desperate to sign a marquee number nine with Napoli’s hitman the Londoners’ top target.

An agreement, although being discussed by the two clubs, has yet to be reached, and with just four days left before Friday’s transfer deadline, time is against Todd Boehly.

However, judging by Calenda’s recent statement, the Blues are considerably better placed to sign the forward than any side in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Osimhen has a £110 million (€130 million) release clause in his contract, which is not set to expire until June 2026.

