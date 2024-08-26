Victor Osimhen’s negotiations with Chelsea include eye-watering salary

Victor Osimhen is one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

The Nigerian has a £110 million (€130 million) release clause in his Napoli contract that isn’t due to expire until 2026. Chelsea, who are desperate to sign a new number nine, remain heavily linked with bringing the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer though.

And although the striker’s agent recently ruled out a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, Chelsea will still need to break the bank to sign the African.

How much would Victor Osimhen earn at Chelsea?

That’s because according to a recent report from Fichajes, the forward’s negotiations with Chelsea have seen him demand an eye-watering salary.

Believed to want £423,000-per week, which is equal to £24 million-per year, Osimhen’s insane wage demands, if granted, would see him become the Blues’ highest earner, surpassing the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Raheem Sterling, both of whom, according to Capology, pick up £325,000-per week.

Chelsea and Napoli have just four days left before Friday’s transfer deadline to reach an agreement.

Failure to sign the Nigerian will see Enzo Maresca forced to continue the season with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as his main striking options.