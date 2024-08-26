West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah and is set to have a medical according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been active in the transfer window and are still looking at doing more business before Friday’s deadline.

The arrival of centre backs Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo mean that Zouma has slipped down the pecking order and West Ham appear happy to let the 29-year-old go.

Zouma close to Saudi move

Zouma will be hoping it’s second time lucky after seeing a move to United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli collapse after he failed his medical.

It’s believed the Hammers gave the former Chelsea man permission to remain in the region in an attempt to sort a move out and it appears he could be close to finalising his exit from the London Stadium.

Zouma is now close to joining Al-Orouba and Romano has reported the defender is undergoing a medical ahead of an initial loan move.

He took to X.com and said:

“The agreement between Al Orobah and West Ham for Kurt Zouma is loan with mandatory buy clause.”

??? The agreement between Al Orobah and West Ham for Kurt Zouma is loan with mandatory buy clause. pic.twitter.com/dP1ou7xqCU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2024

Zouma arrived at West Ham from London rivals Chelsea in 2021 and has made 103 appearances for the Hammers.

The Frenchman was part of the side which famously won the Europa Conference League in 2023 and was named club captain after Declan Rice joined Arsenal.

Zouma currently has a year remaining on his deal and is thought to be one of the highest earners at the club, with the Hammers currently undergoing a summer rebuild under Julen Lopetegui.

The France international has been a great servant for the Hammers and will always be part of the club’s history following their European success, but they are seemingly moving in a different direction now and Zouma doesn’t appear to fit with what they are looking to do.