‘Very close’ – West Ham United set to complete signing of 26-year-old English star

West Ham United have been one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer transfer window.

The club have backed new manager Julen Lopetegui with a number of new signings to improve the level of the squad.

They have strengthened all the positions in the squad with some quality additions arriving at the London Stadium.

The transfer business started with the arrival of Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham and continued with the signings of Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkfrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They are now set to sign a new striker this summer in order to provide Lopetegui depth in his attack.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the east Londoners are confident about signing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The former Chelsea striker has been linked with a move away from the club all summer and West Ham have been named as his next potential destination.

The report states that the striker’s move to West Ham is ‘very close’ and that the money that AS Roma will earn from the sale of the attacker will complete their squad.

As per Gazzette, the ‘operation is very well underway’ to bring the striker back to London.

West Ham have four days left to complete the signing

The two parties, West Ham and Abraham, are discussing the salary of the striker and before any move, that needs to be resolved.

It remains to be seen if Abraham will be the first choice attacker at the club or will play as a back up option to Fullkrug.

It could be another impressive signing from the Hammers, who have shown ambition this summer to improve and challenge the status quo of the Premier League.

Under the guidance of Lopetegui, they are hoping to enter the top four of the Premier League and compete against the Premier League giants.