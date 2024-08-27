Andros Townsend amazed by who Newcastle are very close to sign

Former Newcastle United player Andros Townsend is confident of a successful season from his former team.

Newcastle have had a disappointing summer transfer window when it was expected they will strongly strengthen the quality and depth of their squad.

They were held to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their last match, with Dan Burn and Emil Krafth starting at the heart of their defense, showing that they need new additions soon.

Sven Botman’s long term injury has forced Newcastle to sign a new defender in Lloyd Kelly but they need more if they want to cope with issues in their defensive line up.

Townsend is confident that Newcastle can deal with the challenges of the new season and signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi would be a ‘statement’ addition for the Magpies.

Towsend, when asked if he has question marks over Newcastle, he told Monday Night Club:

“Probably not.

“We saw the last time they weren’t in Europe and with the Saturday games, you saw what they could produce on a week-to-week basis.

“Last season was a messy season because they had Champions League football for the first half. I think Newcastle will be alright and go for Europe. For this season, with the fans behind them, with the players they have actually got in the dressing room. They are going to be going for Europe, for sure.

“The PSR is just hamstrung a lot of football clubs. That really is a statement signing to sign a player of Marc Guehi’s calibre. Great Euros. Great last season for Crystal Palace. He is their real talisman, so to nick a player from one of your rivals is a big statement signing if they can get it over the line.”

Townsend sounds more optimistic than some Newcastle fans, who will be hoping their team makes new signings in the next three days before the transfer window closes.