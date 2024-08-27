Arsenal consider late move for Premier League striker who is a “phenomenal” finisher

Arsenal are set to have a busy end to the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta is still keeping his eyes on new signings.

The Gunners have so far managed to sign David Raya this summer in a permanent move while defender Riccardo Calafiori has arrived from Bologna.

There is a possibility of more players to come at the Emirates Stadium next, even after the impending arrival of midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arteta wants to add more depth to his squad in order to compete against Manchester City for the league title.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

As per the report, Brighton will want around £70million for the young striker, who is also attracting interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Both the clubs are interested in a loan move for the striker at the moment, with the intention of making the move permanent next summer.

Ferguson is one of the most highly rated young attackers in the league and his teammate James Milner has described him as a “phenomenal” finisher.

Arsenal are set to lose striker Eddie Nketiah this summer and their other attacking option Gabriel Jesus has faced fitness issues throughout his career at the Emirates Stadium.

That could force Arteta to jump into the transfer market and make a move for the Brighton attacker.

It is unlikely that the Gunners will pay £70million for the young striker this summer though.

Arsenal face competition from Man City to sign Ferguson

Man City have lost Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid this summer and they are now looking at a back up for Erling Haaland.

Ferguson is tipped for success in the future and all the big Premier League clubs have monitored his progress.

Despite the striker facing injury issues recently, interest from the Premier League teams has still not gone away.