Arsenal and Liverpool target not in favour of a move to the Premier League

Arsenal and Liverpool have had contrasting transfer windows this summer.

The Gunners have made two signings already in David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori with Mikel Merino set to join them while Liverpool have still not made a new signing.

With just three days left in the transfer window to shut down, there is not much time left to do more transfer business.

One of the players both the clubs have been chasing all summer is Spain and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The young attacker helped Spain win the Euro 2024 this summer and attracted attention of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona.

However, according to HITC, Williams is not in favour of a move to the Premier League.

If the player makes up his mind about moving to the Premier League, then Arsenal will lead the race to sign the talented young attacker.

The Gunners have been looking for a wide attacker this summer in order to add depth to their squad but as things stand, they have made no signing in that position.

They are exploring the market for a wide player and a signing could be made in the final few days of the transfer window.

As it stands, Williams is not thinking about a move to the Premier League, so Arsenal have no chance of signing him.

Arsenal and Liverpool will face competition from Barcelona

If and when Williams decides to leave Bilbao, expect Barcelona to be among the top contenders to sign him.

He is one of the most wanted players in the world at the moment and he will not be short of suitors.

Barcelona tried to sign the player, as per the report, but they failed in their pursuit of the Euro winner.

He is in no rush to leave Spain at the moment and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.