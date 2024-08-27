“All sealed” – Arsenal transfer is done, four-year deal signed by midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the latest Arsenal signing.

The Italian journalist has confirmed that Arsenal have signed midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The Gunners have been chasing the Spain Euro 2024 winning midfielder all summer but now they have finally sealed his signing, with the midfielder signing his four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano posted the update on his X account:

“Mikel Merino has just signed his four year deal as Arsenal player. All sealed.”

🔴⚪️🔐 Mikel Merino has just signed his four year deal as Arsenal player. All sealed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

Merino is expected to join the club as a replacement of Thomas Partey in the starting line up.

He is going to become Declan Rice’s partner in the midfield and add physicality and strength to the team.

After completing moves for goalkeeper David Raya and defender Riccardo Calafiori, Merino is set to become the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window.

Mikel Merino could make his Arsenal debut in the next match

The move was inevitable as the Gunners were seriously interested in signing the player and they had already made a breakthrough in agreeing a deal with the La Liga club.

The 28-year-old former Newcastle United midfielder will get another chance to prove himself in the Premier League after a failed spell at St James’ Park.

His fine performances at Euro 2024 accelerated interest from some of the biggest clubs in his services.

The player could play a part in the next match against Brighton in the Premier League.