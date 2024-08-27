Future of Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in doubt as Premier League club pull out of deal

The future of Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale remains up in the air as Wolverhampton Wanderers have pulled out of talks for the England international.

The Gunners are open to allowing the goalkeeper to leave during the current transfer window after the 26-year-old lost his place as Arsenal’s number one last season to David Raya. The Spaniard completed a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, which means that Ramsdale is destined for another campaign on the bench.

Knowing this, the Englishman has been seeking a move away from Arsenal and it looked like a transfer to Wolves could be on before Deadline Day.

Last week the Premier League club made a loan offer with an option to buy worth around £20m to Arsenal for their goalkeeper and remained in talks with the North London outfit over the weekend. However, the two English top-flight teams could not reach an agreement.

According to the BBC, a deal for Ramsdale is too expensive for Wolves and is considered over by the Midlands clubs. A move to Molineux is unlikely to be resurrected, which leaves Ramsdale in a difficult position with just days remaining in the transfer window.

Big week ahead for Aaron Ramsdale’s career

Ramsdale needs to secure a move away from Arsenal before the transfer window shuts as another season on the bench could be detrimental to his career.

Football forgets easily and the 26-year-old needs to be showcasing his talent in the Premier League or another major European league regularly, especially if he wants to continue representing England.

It remains to be seen if the Englishman leaves the North London club this week as not many clubs have made official moves for the goalkeeper. Arsenal will not want to lose Ramsdale cheaply either, which is likely to make the goalkeeper’s exit from the Emirates Stadium a lot harder.