Aston Villa have agreed a deal in principle worth £35m for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida according to reports.

Villa have been busy this summer as they look to prepare their squad for Champions League football and have made a number of new signings including the likes of Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana.

Unai Emery’s men have also lost Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby, but it appears they could be closing in on another singing before Friday’s deadline.

It’s been a mixed start on the pitch for Villa and they followed up their victory against West Ham with a defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

Villa reach Geetruida agreement

HITC have reported that Villa have reached an agreement worth £35m in principle for Geertruida, who can play at both right back and centre back.

The report adds that personal terms are also thought to be agreed and Villa want the defender in Birmingham for a medical on Wednesday, with the transfer window slamming shut on Friday.

Villa currently have Matty Cash at right back and Geertruida will provide cover and depth in that position with a view to becoming Emery’s first choice in that position.

HITC state there’s been other interest in the Feyenoord man but barring any last minute issues he’s expected to join Villa.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal with the Dutch side and played under now Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The report adds that if a move to Villa falls through then Geertruida would likely sign a new deal with Dutch giants.

Geertruida has made 202 appearances to date for his boyhood club, scoring 24 goals and has won the Dutch title during his time at Feyenoord.

It would appear unlikely that Villa would be pursuing any further deals outside of this one, and the squad appears to well set to deal with the demands of the Champions League and the Premier League.