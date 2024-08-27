Aston Villa could be forced to make new signing after injury setback

Aston Villa have had a hugely successful summer transfer window.

They have shown ambition in the market and strengthened a number of positions to compete this season.

After their qualification to the Champions League, it was clear that they will be active in the market this summer to bring fresh faces to the club.

Unai Emery has impressed the club chiefs with his leadership of the club and in return, he has received the backing from the owners to sign new players.

One of the players they have been targeting all summer is Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

According to Express and Star, Emery’s team could look to sign the defender before transfer deadline in three days.

Their interest in signing the defender has intensified after an injury to Matty Cash, which he suffered during the match against Arsenal.

The Villa defender is expected to be out for a month with a hamstring injury and now the west Midlands club could be forced to make a move for the Feyenoord defender.

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in signing the player, which will make it difficult for Villa to sign him if they step up their efforts.

Aston Villa should act swiftly to sign the defender

De Telefraaf has reported that Feyenoord are working towards offering the defender a new contract, which means Villa cannot waste any more time to sign the player.

The defender is known for his versatility and it will not be long before a bigger club comes in for him and sign him.

Aston Villa started the new season with a win against West Ham United but they lost the last match against Arsenal at Villa Park.

Emery’s men travel to newly promoted Leicester City next and Villa will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Steve Cooper’s team.