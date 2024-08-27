Exclusive: Barcelona ace mooted for Aston Villa with club expecting to be busy in final week

Aston Villa are open to the idea of taking a new striker in the final days of the transfer window, according to CaughtOffside sources familiar with Unai Emery’s plans.

There are several different names on the list with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson among the preferred names.

It’s understood that the Villains have apparently been following him for over a year.

Evaluations are currently underway to understand whether there’s room for concrete negotiations to take place, and a move for the Blues striker achievable, before the window slams shut for another few months.

Aston Villa will be busy in the final days of the transfer market

However, other names have also been discussed internally, such as Tammy Abraham and Everton’s Calvert-Lewin.

It’s understood that the Roma hit-man is now very close to West Ham who have put an offer of €20 million on the table, and sources understand that Calvert-Lewin, out of Everton’s plans, may therefore be available.

Karim Adeyemi is among other names being considered though sources have advanced that Borussia Dortmund have no intention whatsoever of letting him go unless they receive offers in excess of €50m.

In addition to a striker, a last-minute opportunity for a new winger could be seized, and that’s why Barcelona’s Raphinha remains on their radar.

Further, and although not a priority, the possibility of signing a new defender remains alive, and interest in Trevoh Chalobah also remains.

Over the course of the next few hours and days, more evaluations and talks will continue – and not just on incoming transfers.

Jhon Duran could still leave Aston Villa as the player has several clubs interested in him. Despite continued rumours, however, sources indicate that Chelsea are not among them.