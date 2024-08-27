‘Best’ Championship player has agreed personal terms to join Leeds

Leed United are still looking to make new signings before the transfer deadline.

The Whites have lost key players including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

After failing to win promotion to the Premier League, they have struggled to bring quality players at the club while losing some of their best players.

With three days left in the transfer window to shut down, the Championship club are expected to make new signings.

According to Dutch outlet Transfer Watch, Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer has agreed to join Leeds United.

The player has agreed personal terms with the Whites and now the two clubs are discussing a fee for the transfer.

Leeds United’s first bid of £13m was rejected by the Championship club and now they are preparing another offer for the player.

Hamer is a versatile player who can play as a number 10 and a number 8. He has been described as one of the best players in the Championship by the Coventry Telegraph.

The player has started the season in brilliant form after scoring two goals and providing one assist already.