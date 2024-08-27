Brentford looking at summer deal for England international with an Arsenal past

It could be a busy end to the summer transfer window for Thomas Frank and Brentford.

Though things have been quiet surrounding Ivan Toney for some while now, it’s believed that the England international could well be on his way out of the club this summer.

Whilst his potential sale would inevitably weaken the Bees, they would run the risk of losing him for nothing in a year’s time when his contract is due to end.

If that news were to be a disappointment for Brentford supporters, news that they are interested in former Arsenal and Liverpool ace, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, may come as a real filip.

Brentford ve Ajax Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’i kadrosuna katmak için oyuncuyla görü?melere ba?lad?. 2 kulüp de teklif yapmak üzere. @SportsDigitale https://t.co/45JsfVr7vV — Sercan Dikme (@sercan_dikme) August 26, 2024

According to reporter, Sercan Dikme, writing on X (formerly Twitter), the West Londoners would appear to be in the market for the player and will attempt to land him from Besiktas before the window closes later this week.

Brentford in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Although he is 31 years of age now, Oxlade-Chamberlain has the requisite English top-flight experience that should ensure that he will be an asset for Brentford.

If the club are able to secure his services this week, he could make his debut against his first-ever club side, Southampton, before taking on the might of Pep Guardiola’s Man City after the international break.

There’s clearly still work to do before an unveiling can take place, but if all parties are willing to get the deal over the line, there is time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

With Besiktas believed to want to get Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wages off their books, it may prove advantageous in negotiations for the Bees too.