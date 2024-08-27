Exclusive: Chelsea considering PL striker as alternative to Osimhen transfer but Arsenal also keen

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Calvert-Lewin’s Everton future remains in some doubt, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United monitoring his situation as a possible cheap option on the market.

This comes as Victor Osimhen is seemingly not keen on accepting a proposal from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, with Chelsea his dream move and clear preference as he looks to leave Napoli.

The Nigeria international also had an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, but he’s currently considered too expensive for both PSG and Arsenal.

Calvert-Lewin looks a far more realistic and affordable striker, and CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea and Arsenal are both keeping him in mind for the final days of the window, along with Newcastle.

Calvert-Lewin transfer: Everton striker keen to leave Goodison Park

With just one year left on his Everton contract, Calvert-Lewin is understood to be keen on leaving the Toffees, and they are clearly in a situation where they’ll be under pressure to sell if the right offer comes in.

The 27-year-old has had a decent career at Goodison Park and has perhaps earned the right to look for a new challenge and to try to better himself elsewhere.

It would be a huge blow for Everton to lose Calvert-Lewin, but it’s perhaps looking inevitable now, as he’ll surely just leave on a free transfer next year if they don’t sell him in the next few days.

Arsenal could do well to land Calvert-Lewin as a new backup option as Eddie Nketiah nears a move to Crystal Palace, while Chelsea might also benefit from having a more experienced alternative to Nicolas Jackson, who is still learning and developing his game.

